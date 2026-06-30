FDA flags 6 procedural issues at Glenmark Pharma Goa plant
Business
Glenmark Pharma just wrapped up an FDA inspection at its Goa plant, where the agency flagged six procedural issues.
The company was quick to clarify that these aren't about data integrity or repeats from earlier inspections, and says it's already working on a response.
Glenmark assures supply, projects ₹17,000-18,000cr FY27
Glenmark reassured everyone that there won't be any disruption in product supply because of this. They're sticking to their 15-day deadline for addressing the FDA's points.
Looking ahead, Glenmark expects steady growth, projecting ₹17,000-18,000 crore revenue by FY27, and is focusing on expanding in the US and other global markets with more branded products.