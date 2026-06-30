FDA flags 6 procedural issues at Glenmark Pharma Goa plant

Glenmark assures supply, projects ₹17,000-18,000cr FY27

Glenmark reassured everyone that there won't be any disruption in product supply because of this. They're sticking to their 15-day deadline for addressing the FDA's points.

Looking ahead, Glenmark expects steady growth, projecting ₹17,000-18,000 crore revenue by FY27, and is focusing on expanding in the US and other global markets with more branded products.