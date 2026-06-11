FDA flags Dabur Silvassa part over data integrity and maintenance
Business
The US FDA has flagged part of Dabur India's Silvassa facility, citing issues with data integrity and maintenance after an inspection.
Dabur clarified that only a small section making private-label products, which barely impact its revenue, is affected.
Dabur says products unaffected, shares dip
Dabur says its main products and other operations are untouched by the alert.
They've started fixing the problems identified by the FDA, and tests show no quality concerns so far.
To keep US customers supplied, they're switching up sourcing strategies.
Shares dipped a bit after the news, closing 1.32% lower at ₹422.20 on June 11.