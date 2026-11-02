FDA gives Dr. Reddy's tentative OK for lenacapavir HIV-1 prevention
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories just got a tentative green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its injectable lenacapavir, designed to help prevent HIV-1 in adults and teens (35kg or more).
You only need it every six months, making HIV prevention much less of a hassle for those who want fewer doses.
Partnerships expand lenacapavir to 120 countries
This approval builds on deals with Gilead Sciences and global health groups, including Unitaid and the Clinton Health Access Initiative.
Thanks to these partnerships, lenacapavir could be available in 120 countries at just $40 per person per year, with the first supplies expected to reach people by the end of 2026 and broader rollout across eligible countries expected in 2027, showing Dr. Reddy's push to make advanced health care more accessible worldwide.