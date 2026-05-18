FDE demand surges 800% as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic offer $550,000

India FDE talent pool just 2,800

In India, there are about 800 to 1,000 open FDE positions right now, with financial services and banking leading at 24% of demand.

Entry-level pay starts at ₹18 to ₹28 lakh per year and can hit ₹80 lakh for seniors.

But here's the catch: Xpheno estimates a potential talent pool of 2,800 professionals in India and a little over 41,000 globally.

The shortage of qualified FDEs is acute because of a mismatch between academic curriculum and practical knowledge, making these jobs even more valuable.