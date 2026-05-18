FDE demand surges 800% as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic offer $550,000
Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) are suddenly the rock stars of the AI world: think OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic offering up to $550,000 a year just to get them on board.
With demand for these tech pros growing 800% every year (while supply crawls at 50%), companies are even speeding up hiring: Google has reduced the FDE hiring cycle to just two days and two interviews.
India FDE talent pool just 2,800
In India, there are about 800 to 1,000 open FDE positions right now, with financial services and banking leading at 24% of demand.
Entry-level pay starts at ₹18 to ₹28 lakh per year and can hit ₹80 lakh for seniors.
But here's the catch: Xpheno estimates a potential talent pool of 2,800 professionals in India and a little over 41,000 globally.
The shortage of qualified FDEs is acute because of a mismatch between academic curriculum and practical knowledge, making these jobs even more valuable.