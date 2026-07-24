FDs back in focus in July as banks offer 8.1%
FDs are back in the spotlight this July, with some banks offering interest rates as high as 8.1%.
Small finance banks like Suryoday and Utkarsh are leading, making FDs a solid choice if you want safe returns that beat most savings accounts.
FD rates span 6.85% to 8.1%
If you're chasing top rates, small finance banks are your best bet: Suryoday and Utkarsh offer 8.1%, while Equitas, Jana, and Shivalik aren't far behind at 8%.
Private players like DCB Bank (7.5%) and Bandhan Bank (7.45%) also have decent offers.
Public sector options like Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank give you around 6.85%, and among foreign banks, Deutsche Bank leads at 7%.
Split FDs within ₹5L, match tenures
To keep your money safe and maximize returns, experts suggest splitting deposits across different banks (staying within the ₹500,000 insurance limit) and picking FD tenures that match when you'll need your cash.
Small finance banks can help boost your earnings without extra risk if you plan smartly.