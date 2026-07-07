FDs remain popular as banks offer up to 7.5%
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Curious about where to park your money for steady returns?
Fixed deposits (FDs) are still a go-to, and interest rates are looking pretty competitive right now.
Punjab & Sind Bank leads public sector options with 6.85% for two-year FDs, while DCB Bank tops private banks at 7.5% for tenures of one year and above.
Banks offer FDs 6.85% to 7.45%
Bandhan Bank is offering 7.45% for one- and two-year deposits, and City Union Bank has 7.25% for the 1 to 2 years tenure, worth checking out if you want more choices.
For those eyeing foreign banks, Deutsche Bank stands out with a solid 7% on one- to two-year FDs from July 25, 2026, followed by DBS Bank at 6.85%.
Rates can change often, so it's smart to compare before locking in your money!