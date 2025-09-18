Fed cuts rates for 1st time this year

Lyft and Workday soar as small firms help

Investors saw this rate cut coming, and there might be more on the way as the Fed tries to boost growth with rates possibly dropping to around 3.25-3.50% by the end of next year.

Companies that benefit from cheaper borrowing—like Lyft (up nearly 12%) and Workday (up almost 7%)—got a lift, while smaller firms helped push up the Russell 2000 index by 1%.

But tech giants struggled, reminding everyone that even good news for some can mean losses for others.