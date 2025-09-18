India to start FTA talks with EAEU in November

FTA to boost trade numbers by enhancing market access

This move is part of India's push to find new export markets and tap into fresh opportunities.

After a meeting between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EAEU's Andrey Slepnev, both sides agreed to focus first on the basics before diving deeper.

Officials say the FTA could boost trade numbers by enhancing market access and fostering economic collaboration.

The FTA is expected to help Indian exporters gain better access and benefit from the region's resources.