India to start FTA talks with EAEU in November
India is gearing up to start free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in November.
The deal brings together India and five EAEU countries—Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia—with hopes of making it easier for Indian businesses to access a $6.5 trillion market.
FTA to boost trade numbers by enhancing market access
This move is part of India's push to find new export markets and tap into fresh opportunities.
After a meeting between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EAEU's Andrey Slepnev, both sides agreed to focus first on the basics before diving deeper.
Officials say the FTA could boost trade numbers by enhancing market access and fostering economic collaboration.
The FTA is expected to help Indian exporters gain better access and benefit from the region's resources.