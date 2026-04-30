Fed holds rates amid split vote as tech earnings loom Business Apr 30, 2026

Wall Street had a bit of a roller coaster Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided not to change interest rates.

The vote was unusually split, the most divided since 1992, which definitely caught some attention.

With tensions rising in the Middle East, oil prices are up and investors are feeling the pressure about possible inflation.

Everyone's also keeping an eye out for earnings updates from big tech names like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft.