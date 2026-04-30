Fed holds rates amid split vote as tech earnings loom
Wall Street had a bit of a roller coaster Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided not to change interest rates.
The vote was unusually split, the most divided since 1992, which definitely caught some attention.
With tensions rising in the Middle East, oil prices are up and investors are feeling the pressure about possible inflation.
Everyone's also keeping an eye out for earnings updates from big tech names like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft.
Indexes mixed, Seagate Technology surges
The main stock indexes were all over the place: S&P 500 barely slipped, Nasdaq inched up, and Dow dropped more noticeably.
Tech stocks showed some strength, especially semiconductors.
Seagate Technology had a great day with shares jumping thanks to a strong forecast.
Robinhood took a hit with shares down after missing first-quarter profit expectations.
Visa and Starbucks also saw their stocks climb on upbeat profit news.