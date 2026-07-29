Fed keeps rates unchanged despite years of inflation above 2%
Business
The Federal Reserve is set to leave interest rates unchanged for now, even though inflation has stayed above its 2% target for years.
With traders eyeing a possible rate hike later this year if prices keep climbing, everyone's watching closely, especially as the next big decision could come in September.
US-Saudi airstrikes lift oil over 6%
A recent jump in oil prices (up over 6% after U.S.-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq) is making things even more unpredictable.
Higher oil means more inflation worries, which has pushed up Treasury yields and nudged gold prices down a bit.
Investors are waiting to hear from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh today. His comments might finally give some clues on where things are headed next.