Fed keeps rates unchanged with Powell remaining on Fed board Business Apr 30, 2026

The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates unchanged for now, even as some members push for cuts.

Jerome Powell will stay on the Fed's board after his term as chair ends next month, a move meant to block a Trump appointment while legal battles play out.

He will remain for an undetermined period of time and leave when he thinks it is appropriate, after the renovation probe is well and truly over.