Fed likely to hold rates at 3.5%-3.75% in March
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at 3.5% to 3.75% during its March 17-18, 2026 meeting, sticking with the decision made in January 2026 after three rate cuts in 2025.
This means borrowing money, whether for cars, homes, or credit cards, will stay pricey for now.
High rates mean higher costs for loans, big purchases
If you're thinking about loans or big purchases, high rates mean higher costs.
The Fed is watching inflation and job numbers closely; if prices keep rising faster than their 2% target, they might even hike rates again.
Most officials want to wait and see, but markets had hoped for possible cuts; traders have begun to reduce their outlook for rate cuts (and some policymakers even see hikes as possible).
Split among Fed members on rate decision
There's a split among Fed members: some worry about stubborn inflation and global trade tensions, while others think it's time to ease up.
For now, though, the odds are high that nothing changes in March—so all eyes are on what happens with jobs and prices next.