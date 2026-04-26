Fed likely to hold interest rates as US-Iran war rages

The US Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming policy meeting, owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The two-day meeting, starting Tuesday, could be Chairman Jerome Powell's last as head of the independent institution. The Fed is expected to maintain its target range for interest rates between 3.50% and 3.75%, extending a pause since January this year.

Economic impact Energy shock impacting US economy The Fed's decision comes as high energy prices and supply chain disruptions continue to plague the economy. Kenneth Kim, a senior economist at KPMG, said there's certainly an "energy shock" that's still impacting both consumers and businesses. He added that oil and gasoline prices are still high despite having peaked, which could affect the Fed's policy decisions in the future.

Policy balance Fed's dual mandate under pressure The Fed has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and low unemployment. However, current conditions are pulling officials in different directions. Heather Long, Chief Economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, expects Powell to be "non-committal" on the path of rates as the full impact from the war on Iran is still unknown. Analysts will be watching if the Fed hints at possible rate hikes in its post-meeting statement.

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Inflation concerns Inflation at highest level in nearly 2 years The ongoing conflict has also led to a spike in energy costs, pushing US consumer inflation to its highest level in nearly two years at 3.3% in March. Fed Governor Christopher Waller had previously supported lower rates to support employment but hinted this month that a prolonged conflict could make it difficult for the central bank to cut rates this year.

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