Fed to hold rates at 3.50-3.75% amid Powell's likely exit

US inflation 3.3% amid political pressure

US inflation jumped to 3.3% in March, mainly because of those rising energy costs.

Usually, the Fed tries to balance job growth with keeping prices stable, but right now fighting inflation comes first.

Meanwhile, political drama is brewing: President Trump wants lower rates while seeking to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook over claims of mortgage fraud, and Kevin Warsh's possible move to Fed chair is stuck in Senate debates, making things even trickier for the central bank as it juggles all these pressures.