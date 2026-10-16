Federal Bank names Rajesh Varrier Additional Director pending shareholder approval
Business
Rajesh Varrier, who currently leads Cognizant India, is appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director), subject to shareholder approval.
Federal Bank announced the appointment.
Rajesh Varrier Infosys executive, 0.24% uptick
Varrier has held top roles at Infosys Americas and is active in industry groups like NASSCOM.
He holds degrees in physics and computer engineering from the University of Mumbai.
Investors seemed to like the news. Federal Bank's share price nudged up 0.24% after the announcement, showing optimism about what Varrier could bring to the table.