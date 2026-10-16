Federal Bank posts record 1,386.09cr profit, bad loans decade low
Business
Federal Bank just posted its highest-ever quarterly profit: ₹1,386.09 crore for July-September 2026, up a huge 45.10% from last year.
The bank also cleaned up its books, bringing bad loans to their lowest in a decade.
Investors noticed too: the share price rose 2.10%, to ₹342.05.
Federal Bank net interest income +26.38%
The bank's main business is booming: net interest income grew by 26.38%, thanks to more people taking loans and lower deposit costs.
Fee income also shot up by 31.86%.
On top of that, deposits jumped 18.61%, and total loans crossed ₹3 lakh crore, showing strong momentum all around.