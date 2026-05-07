Federal investigators probe $2.6 billion oil trades before Iran announcements Business May 07, 2026

Federal investigators are looking into more than $2.6 billion worth of oil trades that happened right before big announcements about the Iran conflict, ABC News shared on Thursday, May 7.

Authorities want to know if traders got a heads-up from advance information tied to military and diplomatic developments involving the US Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz and used it to cash in, since these bets were made just ahead of major market swings.