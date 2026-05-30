Federal judge orders Trump family answer $1.8B IRS settlement questions

Trump family faces June 12 deadline

The review started after some retired judges claimed important details about the settlement were kept hidden, calling it a collusive settlement that needs extra scrutiny.

Trump and his family have until June 12 to respond, or they could face penalties for any shady legal moves.

Meanwhile, a related fund set up for people who said they were targeted by the justice system, including Trump, is on hold until at least June 12 while things get sorted out.