Federal judge orders Trump family answer $1.8B IRS settlement questions
A federal judge just told Donald Trump and his family they need to answer questions about a $1.8 billion IRS settlement.
Judge Kathleen Williams in Florida is looking into whether the deal was reached honestly or if there was any fraud involved.
If the concerns are real, the case, closed earlier this month, could be reopened.
Trump family faces June 12 deadline
The review started after some retired judges claimed important details about the settlement were kept hidden, calling it a collusive settlement that needs extra scrutiny.
Trump and his family have until June 12 to respond, or they could face penalties for any shady legal moves.
Meanwhile, a related fund set up for people who said they were targeted by the justice system, including Trump, is on hold until at least June 12 while things get sorted out.