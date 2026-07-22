Federal judge temporarily blocks New York City ride-hail deactivation law
A federal judge just put a temporary stop to a New York City law that would have required Uber and Lyft to give drivers two weeks' notice before removing them from the app.
The law, passed earlier this year, also aimed to bring back drivers deactivated since 2019 without warning.
Judge Gregory Woods said the rule was unconstitutional and leaned too much toward protecting some drivers over keeping riders safe.
Uber and Lyft push safety concerns
Uber and Lyft had pushed back, arguing the law could let unsafe drivers stay on their platforms.
Lyft welcomed the judge's decision for safety reasons, while Uber said it's important to balance fairness for drivers with security for riders.
For now, the pause stays in place until the court makes a final call, and New York City officials haven't responded yet.