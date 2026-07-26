Federal Reserve expected to hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75%
The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75% for the fifth meeting in a row this week.
This marks Chairman Kevin Warsh's second time leading the session since taking over, and while he's known for his 'resolute commitment' to price stability, no changes are likely just yet.
The official decision drops Wednesday at 2pm ET, followed by Warsh's press conference.
US inflation 3.5% oil above $100
Inflation cooled a bit to 3.5% last month but is still above the Fed's 2% target, keeping rate policy in the spotlight.
Tensions with Iran have pushed oil prices past $100 a barrel, making things trickier.
Some inside the Fed, like Governor Chris Waller, say more rate hikes might be needed if inflation doesn't settle down soon.
Kevin Warsh limits guidance, sparks debate
Warsh has dialed back on giving clear signals about future moves, hoping for more flexibility, but it's sparked debate among analysts.