Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller pushes 0.5% December rate hike
Fed Governor Christopher Waller is calling for a 0.5% interest rate hike in December, saying inflation is still running too hot at 3.5%, well above the Fed's 2% goal.
"We have to be a little more aggressive in our rate hikes to try to get inflation down," he said in an interview with CNBC, signaling he thinks stronger action is needed.
Christopher Waller and John Williams disagree
Waller's push for a bigger hike highlights some disagreement inside the Fed.
While he suggests either one big jump or two smaller ones over the next couple months, others like New York Fed President John Williams prefer a slower, data-driven approach.
The debate comes after the Fed paused rate hikes last month, and everyone's waiting for meeting minutes on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 to see where things might go next.