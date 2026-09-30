Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr says more rate hikes possible

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr says more interest rate hikes could be on the way, since inflation is still running higher than the Fed's 2% goal.

Even though the economy's looking strong, Barr made it clear that bringing prices under control is still the main focus.

The Fed already raised rates in September for the first time in three years, moving them up to between 3.75% and 4%, and another hike might happen before year-end.