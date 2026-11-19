Federal Reserve may raise rates, flags AI inflation risk
The US Federal Reserve is considering more interest rate hikes to keep inflation in check, according to the latest meeting notes.
For now, rates are on pause while officials watch how the economy plays out.
Interestingly, they flagged artificial intelligence (AI) as a material source of inflation risk, something that's definitely catching their attention.
Fed holds rates now, may hike
Fed officials are worried about the surge in AI-related debt, especially since much of it comes from complex and opaque financing structures.
They say hitting their 2% inflation goal might mean raising rates again soon, possibly by a half-percentage point in December, if needed.
The Fed is being careful: Most members voted to hold rates steady for now so they can see more data before making big moves.
Markets and futures traders expect another small hike by year's end and possibly more down the road if inflation sticks around.