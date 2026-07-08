Federal Reserve notes: inflation concern, rates steady 3.50% to 3.75% Business Jul 08, 2026

The Federal Reserve just shared notes from its latest meeting, and inflation is still a big worry.

While most participants see scenarios in which inflation could fall on its own, most say rate hikes are likely if high inflation sticks around.

For now, it's keeping interest rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75% to help keep things stable.