Federal Reserve notes: inflation concern, rates steady 3.50% to 3.75%
The Federal Reserve just shared notes from its latest meeting, and inflation is still a big worry.
While most participants see scenarios in which inflation could fall on its own, most say rate hikes are likely if high inflation sticks around.
For now, it's keeping interest rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75% to help keep things stable.
Kevin Warsh suggests dropping rate projections
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, suggested making post-meeting statements simpler by skipping predictions about future rate moves, a move most members liked.
The focus now is on the basics: keeping prices in check and supporting jobs.
Fed policymakers split over another hike
Even though rates didn't change this time, exactly half of the Fed's policymakers expect at least one more hike before 2026 ends.
There's some disagreement in the group, but everyone agrees that inflation risks are shaping what comes next for the economy.