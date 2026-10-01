Federal Reserve signals possible 2026 rate hike to curb inflation
Business
The Federal Reserve just shared that another interest rate hike could be coming in 2026 to help tackle stubborn inflation, which is still above its 2% goal.
Last month, the Fed bumped its main rate up to about 3.9%, the first increase in three years, even though President Trump wanted rates cut instead.
Fed to monitor 3.4% inflation
This recent hike is all about fighting rising prices, with inflation hitting 3.4% in August.
Higher oil prices from the Iran conflict and Big Tech companies borrowing heavily for new data centers are making things more expensive, including long-term mortgage rates.
The Fed will watch how things play out before deciding on any changes at its December meeting.