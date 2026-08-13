FedEx cuts 173 jobs under Network 2.0 in California
FedEx is laying off 173 people and shutting down facilities in Palm Springs, Victorville, and San Diego.
It's all part of its Network 2.0 overhaul, which aims to combine air and ground operations and generate nearly $2 billion in annual savings by the end of 2027.
Roles like couriers, drivers, and warehouse staff are being impacted.
FedEx California layoffs reach 347
Network 2.0 has already closed more than 200 stations as part of the initiative, with more than 475 by the end of 2027.
That brings total layoffs in California under this plan to 347 so far.
Despite the cuts, FedEx's revenue jumped 7.7% this year.
The company says it's offering job placement help, relocation support, or severance packages to those affected, trying to soften the blow as they adapt to tough competition from Amazon.