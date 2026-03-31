FedEx partners with Berkshire Grey on 'Scoop' to unload packages
FedEx is stepping up its automation game by joining forces with Berkshire Grey, a SoftBank company.
Together, they've built "Scoop," a robot designed to unload packages in bulk, making tough warehouse jobs easier and faster.
These robots are set to hit FedEx warehouses later this year, letting the company tap into advanced tech without building it all from scratch.
FedEx expands automation partnerships and tools
FedEx isn't just working with SoftBank: they're also partnering with companies like Dexterity and Nimble to boost warehouse efficiency.
On the road, their team-up with Aurora Innovation has already completed more than 3,200 autonomous loads since 2021.
Even as they roll out more automation, FedEx says the goal is to support workers, not replace them, and they also develop in-house tools such as SenseAware and SenseAware ID for package tracking.