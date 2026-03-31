FedEx partners with Berkshire Grey on 'Scoop' to unload packages

FedEx expands automation partnerships and tools

FedEx isn't just working with SoftBank: they're also partnering with companies like Dexterity and Nimble to boost warehouse efficiency.

On the road, their team-up with Aurora Innovation has already completed more than 3,200 autonomous loads since 2021.

Even as they roll out more automation, FedEx says the goal is to support workers, not replace them, and they also develop in-house tools such as SenseAware and SenseAware ID for package tracking.