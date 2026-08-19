FedEx, UPS and DHL refund customers after Supreme Court ruling
Business
FedEx, UPS, and DHL are now refunding customers after the US Supreme Court tossed out Trump's emergency tariffs earlier this year.
US Customs and Border Protection has already returned over $100 billion to businesses, about 60% of what's owed, so big money is moving back.
Refunds go to importers of record
Refunds go to whoever originally paid the tariff, the "importer of record," which is usually a business or shipping company like FedEx or UPS.
So, if you noticed higher prices because of these tariffs, you probably won't get a direct refund yourself.
FedEx lets you check whether it has received a refund for tariffs attached to your shipments, but regular shoppers may see any benefit if retailers decide to pass it on.