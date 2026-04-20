Fermi CEO Neugebauer and CFO Everson exit, shares plunge 22%
Big shake-up at Fermi: the AI-powered nuclear energy company lost both its CEO Toby Neugebauer and CFO Miles Everson in a surprise exit, triggering a 22% drop in share prices.
Neugebauer, who co-founded the company with Rick Perry, is out as chairman, but will stick around on the board.
Marius Haas steps in as the new chairman.
Neugebauer and Everson remain on board
Both Neugebauer and Everson are staying on the board; Everson now through the Melissa A. Neugebauer 2020 Trust.
Meanwhile, Fermi's ambitious Project Matador (an AI campus in Amarillo, Texas that will eventually use nuclear reactors to power data centers) has struggled in recent months, including friction with a key customer.
To bounce back, they're rolling out "Fermi 2.0" with plans for a new Dallas headquarters and a renewed push toward their nuclear tech goals.