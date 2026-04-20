Fermi CEO Neugebauer and CFO Everson exit, shares plunge 22%

Neugebauer and Everson remain on board

Both Neugebauer and Everson are staying on the board; Everson now through the Melissa A. Neugebauer 2020 Trust.

Meanwhile, Fermi's ambitious Project Matador (an AI campus in Amarillo, Texas that will eventually use nuclear reactors to power data centers) has struggled in recent months, including friction with a key customer.

To bounce back, they're rolling out "Fermi 2.0" with plans for a new Dallas headquarters and a renewed push toward their nuclear tech goals.