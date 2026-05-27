Ferrari stock falls after unveiling ₹6.13cr Luce electric sedan

Luce aimed at ultra wealthy families

The Luce is Ferrari's first five-seater and is aimed more at ultra-wealthy families than traditional speed enthusiasts.

CEO Benedetto Vigna described it as Ferrari's "entirely new Ferrari," reflecting their push for innovation and electric models.

By 2030, Ferrari wants its lineup to be 40% gas-powered, 40% hybrids, and 20% fully electric — so expect more change ahead.