Fervo Energy opens at $36 on Nasdaq, raises nearly $1.9B

Fervo Energy offers all-day carbon-free geothermal

Fervo's big moment comes as US electricity demand is surging, thanks to AI, data centers, EVs, and more.

Founded in 2017, Fervo's tech delivers carbon-free geothermal power all day long, offering a reliable alternative to solar and wind.

With backing from Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Devon Energy, they're aiming to help keep the grid strong as America goes greener and smarter.