Travel demand surges 18%; UAE, Thailand top destinations for Indians

The festive season in India has witnessed a massive surge in travel demand and discretionary spending. A recent report by travel platform Thrillophilia has revealed an 18% year-on-year (YoY) increase in travel demand, with outbound bookings witnessing a whopping 24% rise. The spike is attributed to the festive season, including the ongoing Navratri celebrations, which started on September 22 and will continue until October 2, followed by Diwali on October 22.

Travel trends Dubai alone accounts for 16% of outbound travel The report highlights that the UAE is the most popular international destination for Indian travelers during this festive season. Dubai alone accounts for 16% of outbound travel, while Abu Dhabi and Thailand follow closely with 7% and 15% shares, respectively. Other popular destinations include Singapore (14%), Vietnam (10%), Bali (8%), and Hong Kong (25%) as a popular destination.

Domestic destinations Rajasthan triangle top domestic destination Within India, the Rajasthan triangle (including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer) is the top domestic travel destination with a 16% share. It is followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand's hill circuits, Goa, and Kerala. Gujarat has also seen a post-Navratri spike in demand as families extend celebrations to Rajasthan or opt for quick trips to the UAE/Southeast Asia.

Rising interest Tier-2, Tier-3 cities driving demand Travelers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Surat, Coimbatore, Indore, Nagpur, and Vadodara are driving a 6-8%-point increase in overall festive traffic. Over 70% of international demand now goes to short-haul Asia-Pacific hubs as Indian travelers prefer shorter 4-6 night luxury escapes over long intercontinental holidays. Agoda's data shows South Korea saw a massive spike with searches rising more than 45 times compared to last year among top 10 international markets expressing interest in traveling to India during festive period.