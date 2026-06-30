Fibe files IPO with SEBI for ₹750cr and 4cr OFS

Fibe profit jumps 126.4% to ₹257.5cr

The Rise Fund III SF holds the biggest slice of Fibe at 23.26%, while Norwest and Eight Roads each have around 13%. The co-founders, Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, own smaller stakes.

Business-wise, Fibe seems to be on a roll: their assets under management hit ₹8,602.7 crore in FY26 and profits jumped 126.4% to ₹257.5 crore.

Some of the IPO cash will help grow their subsidiary ESPL; the rest goes to general corporate purposes, while the offer-for-sale proceeds go to investors cashing out.