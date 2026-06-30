Fibe files IPO with SEBI for ₹750cr and 4cr OFS
Fibe, the fintech app you might remember as EarlySalary, is gearing up to go public with a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale of four crore shares.
They've just filed the paperwork with SEBI, planning to raise money through new shares and by letting some big investors, like The Rise Fund III SF, Norwest Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and Piramal Finance, sell part of their stake.
Fibe profit jumps 126.4% to ₹257.5cr
The Rise Fund III SF holds the biggest slice of Fibe at 23.26%, while Norwest and Eight Roads each have around 13%. The co-founders, Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, own smaller stakes.
Business-wise, Fibe seems to be on a roll: their assets under management hit ₹8,602.7 crore in FY26 and profits jumped 126.4% to ₹257.5 crore.
Some of the IPO cash will help grow their subsidiary ESPL; the rest goes to general corporate purposes, while the offer-for-sale proceeds go to investors cashing out.