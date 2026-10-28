Fibe IPO could exceed ₹1000cr after FY26 profit jumped 126%

The IPO will include a fresh issue of up to ₹750 crore worth of equity shares and over 4 crore shares sold by current investors.

Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital are leading the charge.

Fibe plans to expand its products and services based on customer demand and preferences, scale its distribution network, deepen its integration with partner ecosystems, and keep investing in technology, including artificial intelligence, across its operations.

With plans to list on both BSE and NSE, Fibe is looking to level up in India's fast-moving fintech scene.