Fibe posts 31% operating revenue growth, profit more than doubled
Digital lending platform Fibe just wrapped up a big year, with operating revenue jumping 31% to ₹1,585 crore and total income reaching ₹1,601 crore.
Net profit more than doubled to ₹257 crore. Most of this came from loan interest, which itself grew by more than 33%.
The numbers highlight how digital lending is catching on fast in India.
Fibe gears up for ₹750cr IPO
Fibe pulled in an extra boost from fees and commissions (₹393.5 crore) and saw guarantee premium income rise by 40%. They also made some gains from investments.
On the flip side, spending hit ₹1,215 crore, covering things like employee benefits (up 33%), ads, and writing off bad loans.
Even with these costs, Fibe managed strong growth and is now gearing up for a ₹750 crore IPO to fuel even bigger plans ahead.