Fibe posts 31% operating revenue growth, profit more than doubled

Fibe gears up for ₹750cr IPO

Fibe pulled in an extra boost from fees and commissions (₹393.5 crore) and saw guarantee premium income rise by 40%. They also made some gains from investments.

On the flip side, spending hit ₹1,215 crore, covering things like employee benefits (up 33%), ads, and writing off bad loans.

Even with these costs, Fibe managed strong growth and is now gearing up for a ₹750 crore IPO to fuel even bigger plans ahead.