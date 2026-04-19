FICCI, IBA survey finds banks boosting renewable lending H1 2026
Business
A new survey by FICCI and the Indian Banks's Association says banks are betting big on renewable energy projects to drive growth from January to June 2026.
With strong balance sheets and steady economic demand, banks are feeling optimistic about lending more in the coming months.
Banks expect policy stability, use AI
Banks expect monetary policy to stay stable, helping balance growth with inflation.
Tech is also shaking things up: AI is making credit checks smarter, but with more digital services comes a bigger focus on cybersecurity.
On top of that, banks are prioritizing climate risk management and financial inclusion, especially for small businesses and retail borrowers.