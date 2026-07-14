FICCI launches forum to steer over $30B into Indian startups
Business
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) just kicked off its Family Office Forum, hoping to steer more than $30 billion from roughly 300 Indian family offices into startups.
The idea is to make it easier for these big family-run funds and young companies to connect, share deals, and co-invest, basically giving innovation in India a solid boost.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani urges tailored support
Family offices are becoming a major source of money for new businesses, but they need more tailored support.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Chair, FICCI Startup Committee put it simply: these groups are getting bigger and more focused, so the forum will help them better understand startups and invest smarter.
This move should help drive entrepreneurial growth across India.