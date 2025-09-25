Fidelity's new platform shows how retail investors are changing markets Business Sep 25, 2025

Fidelity just dropped its new platform, Fidelity Trader+, aimed at self-directed retail investors who like to take charge of their trades.

With real-time analytics and customizable charts, it's built for active traders looking for smarter tools.

Josh Krugman, senior vice president of brokerage at Fidelity, noted that these clients "have a unique set of needs" and that "expectations by these clients have become very high."

The move also shows how much the industry is paying attention to everyday investors since the pandemic.