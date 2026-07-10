Fidji Simo leaves OpenAI full-time role to become part-time adviser Business Jul 10, 2026

Fidji Simo, who was second-in-command at OpenAI, has stepped down from her full-time role after a long health break. She will now help out as a part-time adviser instead.

Simo joined the board of directors in 2024 and became CEO of Applications last year.

Her exit comes just as OpenAI is getting ready for its first public stock offering and working to close the enterprise distance with rivals like Anthropic.