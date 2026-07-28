FIFA considers selling up to 20% of new commercial company
Business
FIFA is thinking about selling up to 20% of a brand-new commercial company in a move that could bring in billions of dollars.
JPMorgan is helping set things up, and former Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei is on board as the commercial adviser.
It's a big step for the world's soccer boss and could shake things up behind the scenes.
Thrive Eternal expected among investors
Thrive Eternal, an investment strategy from Thrive Capital (founded by Joshua Kushner and advised by former Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger), is expected to be one of the main investors.
They're known for backing big cultural and sports brands like their recent stake in the San Francisco Giants.