FIFA World Cup boosts earnings for North American women hosts

Airbnb hosts expected to earn $212 million

Altogether, Airbnb hosts are expected to earn $212 million during the World Cup, with individual hosts averaging around $3,000 each.

For many women feeling the pinch of rising living costs (one in three say they're less financially secure than last year), this extra income is a real lifeline.

As Airbnb's Juan David Borrero, global head of partnerships and business development at Airbnb, puts it, hosting is a creative way for women to combat rising household expenses while taking advantage of one of the largest global sporting events.

Some plan to use their earnings for savings or essentials, and 75% say that $3,000 would make a meaningful difference.