FIFA World Cup boosts late-night food orders 12-15% across India
Business
The FIFA World Cup has contributed to a 12% to 15% jump in late-night food orders across India, especially between 11pm and 3am.
Young people are eating later, with pizzas and burgers topping the charts on Swiggy.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai lead the way, but cities like Surat and Patna aren't far behind: Chandigarh even saw someone drop ₹16,444 on a single order!
Domino's now open until 3am.
To keep up with all those midnight cravings, Domino's is now open as late as 3am at many locations.
Packaged snacks and ice cream are also flying off shelves during matches.
Behind the scenes, dark stores from platforms like Blinkit and Zepto are working round-the-clock (where local rules allow) to make sure everyone gets their game-time treats.