FIFA World Cup boosts late-night food orders 12-15% across India

Domino's now open until 3am.

To keep up with all those midnight cravings, Domino's is now open as late as 3am at many locations.

Packaged snacks and ice cream are also flying off shelves during matches.

Behind the scenes, dark stores from platforms like Blinkit and Zepto are working round-the-clock (where local rules allow) to make sure everyone gets their game-time treats.