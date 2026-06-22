FIFA World Cup prompts remote work and traffic management measures
The FIFA World Cup is prompting employers and some governments to implement temporary measures to manage anticipated traffic jams on match days.
Companies like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are letting employees stay home on match days. Government offices and schools in Mexico are also switching to remote setups or closing during key games.
Big urban centers like New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City are rolling out these changes to keep things moving.
S&P Global told employees skip commute
New York's S&P Global told headquarters employees to skip the commute on five business days with matches at NYNJ Stadium.
Mexico City ordered federal workers home and closed schools on key match days like June 11, 17, and 24 due to traffic and protests, while Guadalajara pushed temporary remote policies for government workers and urged private employers to follow on June 18.
Still, some industries, like hospitality, are adjusting operations despite commuting challenges.
Atlanta roads clear on match days
In places like Atlanta, roads have been unusually clear on game days, showing just how much less commuting can change city life during big events.
The World Cup isn't just about soccer: it's giving everyone a peek at what flexible work can do for urban mobility.