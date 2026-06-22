FIFA World Cup prompts remote work and traffic management measures Business Jun 22, 2026

The FIFA World Cup is prompting employers and some governments to implement temporary measures to manage anticipated traffic jams on match days.

Companies like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are letting employees stay home on match days. Government offices and schools in Mexico are also switching to remote setups or closing during key games.

Big urban centers like New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City are rolling out these changes to keep things moving.