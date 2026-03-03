Fig Security raises $38 million to help SOCs run smoothly
Fig Security, a young cybersecurity startup, just raised $38 million—$8 million in seed funding led by Team8 and $30 million in Series A from Ten Eleven Ventures.
Founded last year by Gal Shafir (a former Siemplify leader who later led global security architecture for Google Cloud Security), Nir Loya Dahan (a product leader from Siemplify), and Roy Haimof (a former director of engineering at Cymulate), the company is already turning heads in the security world.
Fig's tech shows how data moves through systems
Fig Security maps how data moves through complex systems—from its source all the way to security operations powered by AI.
Their tech warns teams if something could break their detection or response tools and even tests out fixes before anything goes live.
It's all about keeping Security Operations Centers (SOCs) running smoothly.
Rapid growth and ambitious plans
With just 25 employees (mostly in Israel) and offices in New York and Tel Aviv, Fig's customers include Fortune 100 companies after only eight months.
They're aiming to land up to 100 major clients this year and plan to triple their team as they expand across North America.