FIIs buy ₹21,607.38cr as DIIs sell ₹20,105.05cr in India
Indian stock markets are buzzing; foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped in over ₹20,000 crore in just four days leading up to November 4, 2026.
On the last trading day alone, they bought shares worth ₹21,607.38 crore.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) went the other way and sold off ₹20,105.05 crore.
Nifty closes at 2-month high 23,961
Fueled by this FII wave, the Nifty closed at a two-month high of 23,961 and Sensex ended at 77,301, making it five straight sessions of gains.
Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank led the charge along with strong FMCG stocks.
Pharma companies like Alembic Pharmaceuticals also impressed with solid results and a big stock jump.
While IT stocks took a bit of a hit, overall market vibes stayed upbeat thanks to these strong performances.