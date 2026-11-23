FIIs buy ₹5,672.99cr into Indian equities as DIIs sell ₹2,760.12cr
Even with the market taking a big hit on Monday, foreign investors (FIIs) pumped ₹5,672.99 crore into Indian equities, marking their 16th straight day of buying.
This comes right after their biggest single-day investment of ₹10,308.42 crore earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold off equities worth ₹2,760.12 crore on the same day.
Sensex Nifty fall on banking slump
Despite all this foreign cash flowing in, both Sensex and Nifty saw their sharpest drop in nearly five months, thanks mostly to a slump in banking stocks.
Still, November has been a standout month: Nifty is up more than 11%, its best run since April 2020.
India's also leading among emerging markets for attracting foreign investment this month, while places like Malaysia and South Korea have seen little or even negative inflows.