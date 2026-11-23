Even with the market taking a big hit on Monday, foreign investors (FIIs) pumped ₹5,672.99 crore into Indian equities, marking their 16th straight day of buying.

This comes right after their biggest single-day investment of ₹10,308.42 crore earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold off equities worth ₹2,760.12 crore on the same day.