FIIs, DIIs invest over ₹2,000cr in Indian stocks
Business
Big money moved into Indian stocks on October 10, with foreign (FIIs) and domestic (DIIs) investors together pumping in more than ₹2,000 crore.
This boost helped the Sensex jump 328 points to 82,500 and the Nifty 50 climb 103 points to 25,285—marking a second day of gains.
FIIs have pulled out money earlier in 2025
For anyone watching the markets, this shows growing confidence in Indian companies, especially as banking stocks led the rally.
Even though FIIs have pulled out money earlier in 2025, DIIs have invested steadily in 2025.
Vikram Kasat says the upcoming Q2 earnings could spark more action, especially in top financial and IT stocks, as investors focus on strong fundamentals.