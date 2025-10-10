Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, released: What is it

Proposed changes in the draft bill

State electricity regulators could soon get more power to encourage new trading platforms and market growth.

Distribution companies might be allowed to share networks (with approval), which could help cut down on wasteful spending.

There's also talk of setting up a National Electricity Council led by the Union Power Minister to guide reforms.

All these changes are meant to tackle massive financial losses in the sector (over ₹6.9 lakh crore!) and help bring in more renewable energy, making the system fairer and more efficient for the long run.