This week in funding: Startups raise $316 million
Between October 4 and 10, Indian startups raised $316.1 million through 31 deals—more than triple what they managed during the same week last year.
Even with fewer deals, the funding total jumped 12% from last week, indicating investors are still betting big on fresh ideas.
Dhan, Intangles secure significant rounds
Raise Financial, which runs the stock trading platform Dhan, led the pack with a $120 million raise, pushing its valuation to around $1.2 billion. Major backers included Hornbill Capital, MUFG, and Beenext.
Intangles, an AI startup for auto analytics, also made waves with a $30 million round from Avataar Venture Partners.
Qapita and JSW One Platforms also attract major investments
Equity management startup Qapita secured $26.5 million in a round led by Charles Schwab Corporation.
Meanwhile, JSW One Platforms, the B2B ecommerce arm of JSW Group, added $26.5 million in fresh funding, with support from State Bank of India and JSW Steel, bringing its latest round to $64.8 million.