India is set to make its own semiconductors
India's chip market is booming—expected to top $100 billion by 2030, thanks to everything from smartphones to electric cars and 5G.
Right now, though, local factories only cover about 10% of that demand.
The big goal? Start rolling out India's first homegrown chips by late 2025 and rely less on imports.
The government is investing over $18 billion in 10 new chip projects across states like Gujarat and Assam, teaming up with major players like Tata Electronics and Micron.
Making advanced chips is tough and expensive, but these projects are a big step toward building serious tech muscle at home.
Startups and training initiatives are also in the mix
India's chip scene is also getting a boost from startups designing specialized chips for things like IoT and power management, helped by the Design Linked Incentive scheme.
Plus, over 60,000 students have already received semiconductor-related training, and industry estimates suggest India will need up to one million skilled workers by 2030—so more young people can get in on the action and help India become a real contender in the global chip game.