India is set to make its own semiconductors

The government is investing over $18 billion in 10 new chip projects across states like Gujarat and Assam , teaming up with major players like Tata Electronics and Micron. Making advanced chips is tough and expensive, but these projects are a big step toward building serious tech muscle at home.

Startups and training initiatives are also in the mix

India's chip scene is also getting a boost from startups designing specialized chips for things like IoT and power management, helped by the Design Linked Incentive scheme.

Plus, over 60,000 students have already received semiconductor-related training, and industry estimates suggest India will need up to one million skilled workers by 2030—so more young people can get in on the action and help India become a real contender in the global chip game.